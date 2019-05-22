RBSE 12th Arts Result 2019: BSER 12 Arts Result declared at rajresults.nic.in

results

Check your RBSE 12th Arts Result 2019: BSER 12 Arts Result official website rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Representational picture

RBSE 12th Arts Result 2019: The Rajasthan Board has declared the RBSE 12th Arts Result 2019 on May 24, 2019 at 3 pm on their official website rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Alternatively, students can also check BSER Class 12 Arts Result 2019 on Jagran Josh. The Board held the 12th class exams from March 7 to April 2, 2019. In order to access Rajasthan Board 12th Arts Result 2019, candidates will be required to login to the official website to check their results.

Steps to check RBSE 12th Arts Result 2019

Visit rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in rajasthan12.jagranjosh.com

or Click on the right link Rajasthan Board12th Arts Result 2019

Enter your Roll Number and other details in the space provided

Submit to View your result

If some students are not happy with their RBSE 12th Arts Result 2019, the Rajasthan Board Result 2019 has made provision for for re-checking or re-evaluation of the answer sheets. In case there is any change in the final mark tally, the same would be updated in the original mark sheet. The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan was established as an education regulatory body in the state of Rajasthan, through an act of state Assembly in the year 1957. Around 6,000 Plus schools are monitored and regulated in the 33 districts of Rajasthan by the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates