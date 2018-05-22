RBSE 12th Result 2018: Rajasthan Science Board Results today, check rajresults.nic.in

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) will declare the Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2018 for science today. Check their RBSE 12th Result 2018 on www.rajresults.nic.in

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) is set to declare the Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2018 for science streams today (May 22). Candidates, who appeared for the exams can check their RBSE 12th Result 2018 on www.rajresults.nic.in. The students can check and download the RBSE 12th timetable 2018 from the official website www.rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and can download the same in a PDF format. Last year, in the Science stream, 2,29,351 students had appeared in the examination out of which (52,466/65,200) 80.46 per cent of girls and 67.7 per cent (1,11,134/1,64,151) of boys passed in first division.

The results can also be obtained on Jagran Josh

Here's how students can get their RBSE 12th Result 2018

>> Log on to rajasthan12.jagranjosh.com

>> Insert necessary details such as roll number in the required field

>> Press Submit

>> Download pdf document of result

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan with more than 6,000 plus affiliated schools every year conducts Secondary School Examination and Senior Secondary Examination for academic evaluation of 10 and 10+2 level school students. Apart from aforementioned examinations, the BSER also conducts Varishtha Upadhayay Parisksha at 10+2 level, for the promotion of Sanskrit and Cultural Studies. The board was established in 1957 for regulating and promoting the school education in the state of Rajasthan.

