RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Commerce Result 2020 declared, check here

The Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Rajasthan declared the result of Class 12 Commerce on Monday. The students who appeared for the exams can check the results on - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.

How to check results

Click on the result link available on the websites

Enter registration number, roll number

Results will appear on the screen

Download it and take a printout for further reference

This year, a total of 35,712 students appeared for the commerce stream exam, which was concluded on June 30.

