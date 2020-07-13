RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Commerce Result 2020 declared, check here
A total of 35,712 students appeared for the commerce stream exam, which was concluded on June 30.
The Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Rajasthan declared the result of Class 12 Commerce on Monday. The students who appeared for the exams can check the results on - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.
How to check results
- Click on the result link available on the websites
- Enter registration number, roll number
- Results will appear on the screen
- Download it and take a printout for further reference
