Re-designing the planet

Be a part of a conversation that tells you how responsible design thought can help solve the climate crisis

These series shed light on the intersection between design and daily life

The packaging of a product or structure of a machine may not be things we dwell upon. But they play a pivotal role in influencing our mood, energy levels and health, while also impacting the environment. Design, therefore, affects our lives and when approached responsibly, it has the potential to better the world.

“Though climate change is a hot topic that demands our urgent attention, many perceive it as an intimidating subject,” says Nupur Joshi Thanks, founder of Paper Planes, a platform that provides subscription services to independent print magazines, and works with design studios, apart from organising Oddly Enough, a series on the intersection of design with our daily lives.

The event will also feature a pop-up of independent magazines

In its third edition, they will discuss how design can respond to climate change, with Bijal Vaccharajani, author of children’s books; Ayush Chauhan, co-founder of Quicksand, a consultancy that deals with design research and innovation; and Kapil Gupta, co-founder of Serie Architects and Principal, which specialises in architecture and urban design, acting as the keynote speakers.

The topics that will be discussed at the event include replacing polluting materials with eco-friendly ones, brands’ responsibility towards the environment, and sustainable architecture. Given that design is a democratic concept, the conversations will not be academic, but instead be made accessible for the general audience to gauge the gravitas of the climate crisis. The panel discussion will be followed by an hour-long mixer. The venue will also have a pop-up of various independent magazines.

“Ask yourself while making a purchase if you can substitute it with an already-bought alternative or do without it altogether. If the purchase is inevitable, opt for products that conform to recognised sustainability standards of organic certifications, emission standards and energy ratings.”

-Ayush Chauhan

“I have cut down on buying books online because of the kind of packaging they come with and instead, visit stores in the neighbourhood for the books I need. Also, while buying groceries or stocking up on chips, I take my own dabbas and get them filled up.”

-Bijal Vaccharajani

On August 23, 7 pm AT G5A, Shakti Mills Lane, Mahalaxmi.

Log On To joinpaperplanes.com

Cost Rs500

