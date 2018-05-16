Re-elected Shashank Manohar set to expand cricket's boundaries

Manohar, who became the first independent ICC Chairman in 2016, will continue for a second two-year term following his unopposed election



Shashank Manohar

Former BCCI president Shashank Manohar will expectedly serve a second term as the independent chairman of the International Cricket Council after he was elected unopposed by the governing body's Board. Manohar, who became the first independent ICC Chairman in 2016, will continue for a second two-year term following his unopposed election. Nominees with the support of two or more Directors would have been eligible to contest an election.

However, given that Manohar was the sole nominee for the position, the independent Audit Committee Chairman, Edward Quinlan, who has been overseeing the election process, declared the process complete, and Manohar the successful candidate. During the last two years, Manohar has led significant reform of the sport, reversing the resolutions of 2014, introducing a revised governance structure, including the appointment of the ICC's first independent female Director.

Manohar said that ICC plans to launch a global strategy for the sport. He said: “Over the next two years, we can look forward to launching a global strategy for the sport in partnership with our members so we can grow the game and ensure more of the world can enjoy cricket. PTI

