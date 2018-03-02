Re-polling in 11 polling stations to be held in Nagaland

Re-polling in 11 booths will be spread across nine assembly constituencies on Friday, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Nagaland announced

Re-polling in 11 booths will be spread across nine assembly constituencies on Friday, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Nagaland announced.



The nine constituencies, where the re-polling is to be held, are Tamlu, Peren, Kohima Town, Chizami, Phek, Meluri, Tizit, Pungro-Kiphire and Llongkhim-Chare.



The election for 59 seats of the 60-member state assembly was held on February 27.



However, in the wee hours of the polling day, a bomb blast happened at a polling station in Tizit, injuring one person.



The results of the polls will be declared on March 3.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates