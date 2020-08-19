CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput case: Parth Pawar says 'Satyameva Jayate'

In a telling reaction, Parth Pawar - the grand-nephew of Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar and son of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar - tweeted: 'Satyameva Jayate'.

Parth had demanded a CBI probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput a few days ago, kicking off a row within the powerful Pawar clan of Maharashtra.

à¤¸à¤¤à¥à¤¯à¤®à¥à¤µ à¤à¤¯à¤¤à¥! — Parth Pawar (@parthajitpawar) August 19, 2020

Sharad Pawar had publicly ticked off Parth terming him as "immature" in a rare outburst.

"His statements are not worth even a nickel. He is immature. We do not give much importance to it," Pawar Sr. had declared.

The 30-year-old's brief but potent tweet has set political tongues wagging on its possible ramifications for the NCP and the Pawar family, amid speculation that he has virtually thumbed his nose at the 79-year old patriarch.

