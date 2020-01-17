Read how Vidhu Vinod Chopra got his inspiration and source material for Shikara

Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra has made sure that he keeps the storyline of Shikara as authentic as possible. The trailer of Shikara has received appreciation from all across for its heartwarming and thought-provoking storyline. A powerful depiction of Kashmir of 1990, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's directorial has struck the right chords amongst the audience.

When asked about where the inspiration and the source material for the story of the film came from, Vidhu Vinod Chopra shared, "Primarily, the source material is my life. And of course, I had [writers] Abhijat Joshi and Rahul Pandita who worked with me. I read a lot of books, met a lot of people, but the source really is my life."

He further added, "It's fiction, but it's based on real events… It was a difficult film to write. For the first few years, I wasn't sure I could make the film. It was too painful. I needed to be a bit more distant from the events that my mom and I went through to make this film objectively. It eventually took me close to 11 years to write Shikara."

To maintain the authenticity of the events, actual footage from 30 years ago was used in the movie along with 4000 real Kashmiri Pandits. The director had earlier shared a video underlining how four thousand real Kashmiri pandits came together once more to recreate the dismantling of 1990's Kashmiri valley. In the video, we can see different Kashmiri Pandit refugees from different locations who had to leave their homes in 1990 recall their journey. Each refugee has a different story to tell and that's what makes the story extremely soulful and stirring. Then in 2018, out of 4,00,000 refugees, four thousand refugees came together to create their exile- 30 years later.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Shikara is all set to release on February 7, 2020. Presented by Fox Star Studios. Produced by Vinod Chopra Productions and co-produced by Fox star studios.

