Read the change

Remember those early days of the pandemic, when the lockdown had managed to keep most of Mumbai indoors, and when clear blue skies and pollution-free roads made for regular posts across social media platforms? And months later, do you recall the haunting feeling as flooding ravaged the city in early August bringing back memories of July 26, 2005?

No two sets of contrasts could've driven home a harsh reality check about the effects of climate change and the need to save what we can hold on to in our already-overwhelmed metropolis. If you're someone who is keen to track how this phenomenon is affecting India, learn about desi eco-warriors who have been silently enabling change, and the many green success stories too, Round Glass Sustain is a website that offers a balanced space for relevant news articles, essays and photo stories. We like that you can head to any of the sections, like birds, amphibians, fish, invertebrates, mammals and reptiles to pick from a variety of incisive stories. With naturalists, photographers and researchers as contributors, and updates of goings-on about India's habitats and preservation efforts, it's become our favourite go-to to keep abreast about India's fragile environment.

