Read What Makes Udayan Kachchhy's UKIC Online The Best Online Education Portal For All The Students In Gujarat

There are many top institutes and advanced classes for science students in India but very few for the commerce students. The search finally comes to an end as Udayan Kachchhy’s UKIC Online in Gujarat is an ultimate hotspot for all the commerce students. It was started with a primary goal – to explain complex concepts of commerce in an objective manner which will help students to prosper in the 12th board exams of Gujarat. Instead of the mainstream online courses, UKIC Online stands apart as it clears all the difficult concepts with today’s modern-day tactics including memes and pop cultures. The institute is one of its kind as it focuses on the core application of the subject and it becomes very helpful during revisions.

Once the students enroll themselves at the institute, they can subscribe to UKICONLINE which has got a lot of vital features like doubt solving, quizzes and customised syllabus as per the Gujarat board exams pattern. Besides this, at UKIC Online one thing is guaranteed and that is students will enjoy while studying. Moreover, the parents need not worry about their students thinking they are gallivanting with their friends. The coaching platform ensures that the child’s future is secure in terms of other important aspects of life. They also give important diet tips and have a lot of motivational content to keep the student motivated throughout. With more than 300 subscribers already, UKIC Online is growing at a rapid pace. Not just this, UKIC Online has also launched its own app on android as well as iOS platforms making it one of the most accessible education platforms.

The man behind UKIC Online, Udayan Kachchhy was working towards it since the age of 18. He always wanted to bring something creative for all the students today. Being a university ranker, he believes that one should never stop learning. He started teaching after he passed out of high school and he was offered to teach Audit while he was in college. Currently, Udayan is pursuing his PhD to broaden his educational knowledge. Initially, his coaching classes were meant for all the students of grade 11 and grade 12 but looking at the demands and requests of parents, he started coaching for the students of class 8th, 9th and 10th as well. Taking a step further, UKIC Online has also started workshops on marketing, filmmaking and entrepreneurship which has established its name as a 360-degree learning centre for all the students. This creation by Prof. Udayan Kachchhy is just a click away for the people who don’t have access to go to the coaching institutes or attend lectures in the college.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates