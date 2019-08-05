Readers, head here

things-to-do

Indulge in uninterrupted reading at this breakfast meet-up

EVENT

When was the last time you got lost in the pages of a novel, without thoughts of college lectures or work projects that make you anxious? Then again, when was the last time you kept your phone aside to read a book uninterrupted?

If you've a long list of books to read, but are looking for the right environment to read in, The Reading Social is organising a breakfast meet-up. Bring your own book, grab a meal, meet new friends and indulge in your love for books, with no distractions. Sandeep Malhotra, founder of The Reading Social, tells us "This is an event to promote the culture of reading."

ON August 11, 9 am to 12 pm AT Zen Cafe, Kala Ghoda, Fort. CALL 9619819518

Log On To instamojo.com Cost Rs 600

