Reading, dancing: Alaya F used the lockdown period productively!

Alaya F made her big Bollywood debut with an unconventional role in Jawaani Jaaneman alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu and won over both the audience and critics with her performance.

The coronavirus lockdown gave the actress a great opportunity to use her time effectively and here's what all she has been doing:

Alaya F has been watching films to learn more about acting, expressions, body language, emotion, connect and much more. The films she has watched include Platform, which has a really radical and thought-provoking storyline, Devdas by both Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Bimal Roy, Dev D by Anurag Kashyap to see how one subject can be moulded into so many different ways, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Black, Super Deluxe, Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi, Howrah Bridge and other Madhubala classics.

The actress has been reading to gain more knowledge and improve her vocabulary, thinking skills, and concentration. Some of the books she has read include Meisner on Acting by Stanford Meisner. Alaya had studied the Meisner technique in New York and this book is a good refresher and gives a deeper insight into the technique. She also read books on networking, Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson, and the last one being, Attitude Is Everything by Jeff Keller.

Alaya has been dancing to keep fit, and also, trying her hands on various styles and choreographies. Alaya finds dance moves she really likes and finds tutorials for them as the tutorials really break it down and simplify things. Alaya then figures out on what style she is leaning more towards and chooses the level she wants to learn.

She has been refreshing her editing skills, learning how to use Adobe Photoshop, and the actress is also doing another course in Avid, editing software that she learnt how to use at NYU and when she was studying direction.

Alaya is making sure to tick all the boxes of creativity and ensure that she becomes the best version of herself.

Apart from this, Alaya has also been doing various live sessions and connecting with her audiences, doing yoga, doodling and has been sharing them too. With her series "#AlayaAF", the actress has also shared her real side, which the audiences really look forward to.

