Ready for the endgame?

If you're someone who swears by their knowledge of the Marvel Universe, knows every Avenger like the back of your hand and can recite the name and power of every infinity gem, here's an offer you cannot refuse. Gurugram-based gaming space, Board'em, is hosting an online escape room titled Avengers Assemble.

The registered participants will be added to a WhatsApp group, where a link will take them to the online escape room. Each team has to choose four players who will work in tandem to solve every puzzle to escape the game first.



Sanchita Bhoot

"The format that we are using will not allow players to skip any level without answering the questions in it. Those who aren't having a smooth ride can use the feature of hints. But that comes at a price. For every first hint they use, the timer will delay their move to the next level by five minutes. Similarly, for every second hint used, the player will lose 10 minutes," explains Sanchita Bhoot, founder, Board'em.

When the players have completed all the rounds by nailing the challenges, they will get a final password that they must email the Board'em team. The winners will be announced based on start and end time, and the number of hints used. Victors stand a chance to win gift vouchers.

All proceeds from the game will go towards the rehabilitation of people who lost their homes to the Bhopra fire in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. "We're hosting this online escape room in collaboration with NGO Aayna that is run by Avni Gupta who has done spectacular work for migrant labourers through the lockdown. When she approached me about wanting to do something for victims of the Bhopra fire, we conceptualised the online escape room together. Since the Marvel Universe has a massive cult following not just in India but globally, we wanted to reach as many players as we could."

On Tomorrow, 7.30 pm onwards

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 125

