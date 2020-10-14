Ready, get set, go! Jacqueline Fernandez begins prep on her weekly podcast, Feels Good

Jacqueline Fernandez had forgotten what shoot life was like until she resumed work post the pandemic. The actor posted a snapshot with crew members and wrote, "It is fun. Grateful to be back."

Jacqueline has begun prep on her weekly podcast, Feels Good, with lookalike Amanda Cerny. The American TV actor and social media influencer and Fernandez will share inspiring news stories from across the globe alongside conversations about sex, dating, wellness and culture.

"We love what we do and to have a new platform to curate insightful conversations about wellness, culture, dating, inspiring news stories along with the occasional unexpected guest and all that…well… Feels Good," Jacqueline and Amanda said in a joint statement.

Jacqueline Fernandez, one of the most influential celebrities from India, has amassed an online following of well over 90 million on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. Amanda Cerny is one of the most popular social media stars with over 45 million followers across YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

The announcement that a deal has been inked with the two celebrities was made by podcast platform PodcastOne.

