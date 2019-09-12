Ready or Not Movie Review - Twisted thrills

Ready or Not

Cast: Samara Weaving, Adam Brody, Mark O'Brien, Henry Czerny, Andie MacDowell

Director: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett

This film is macabre, weird, warped and totally unhinged but the directorial duo, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett manage to keep the narrative succinct, eventful and thrilling. Imagine a set-up where a rich clan hunt the new entrant/bride/bridegroom for sport citing tradition and paranormal threats as the reason for murderous intent?

In a bizarre series of events, Grace (Samara Weaving) marries the love of her life Alex Le Domas (Mark O'Brien) in a ceremony held on the lawns of his family mansion Le Domas Manor, only to find herself caught up in a weird custom that puts every new outsider entrant into the family, up for a hideous game – where the family are the hunters and the bride becomes the hunted.

Alcoholic wastrel, Alex's brother Daniel (Adam Brody), mother Becky (Andie MacDowell), sister Emilie (Melanie Scrofano), father Tony (Henry Czerny) and aunt Helene (Nicky Guadagni) now look on her as fair game for a killing and Grace, finding herself staring death in the face, has to do a Houdini.

The 'Kill Bill' vengeance construct has Grace mounting a fight back and the subsequent gory, bloodied imagery leaves you repulsed and just a little fascinated too. The toonish rendering of callousness by the rich, macabre humour, and gaming vigour, allow for some intense engagement. Czerny, Weaving, Brody, MacDowell, Kristian Bruun as Emeilie's husband do well to tone down the ill-effects of a ghastly posit. This one's a crazy, audacious horror comedy and only those with a stomach for cadaverous thrills should venture forth!

