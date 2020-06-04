Ready, set, go

The world, as a whole, is no longer a playground but your home certainly can be. It is this idea that has translated into a virtual indoor marathon this Sunday. Organised by Bandra-based Blue Coral events helmed by Sumit Shetty and Nishka Havnu, the objective of the event is to raise money for the needy; 50 per cent of the entry fee will go towards supporting an NGO to be selected when the event concludes.



Age is no bar and there are three distances one can enrol for — 2 km, 5 km and 12 km. You can run or walk in any open space like the terrace, balcony and parking lot, or even a treadmill. Your endurance activity will have to be tracked via apps or devices such as Strava, Map My Run, Garmin, etc, following which data can be sent through WhatsApp to the organisers the next day. "This is our first digital event, and we wanted to keep both charity and fitness in mind. This isn't a race; people need to know that they can stop at any point they wish to. After the event, we will decide on the NGO. We will make sure that the money reaches the right hands by visiting it ourselves," says Shetty.

On June 7, 5.30 am to 11.59 pm

Log on to townscript.com

Cost Rs 300

Dos and don'ts

. Warm up and cool down before and after run. Remember to stretch your muscles well to avoid injury

. Apply a lotion to blister-prone areas

. Hydrate yourself well and sip water in between as needed

. If you feel any unusual discomfort or difficulty in breathing, stop immediately

. Don't wear new shoes. Instead, wear the ones you have been practising in

. Avoid junk food and alcoholic drinks a few days before the run

. Don't do your routine workout a day or two before the run and stick to warm-up only

Inputs by Dr Disha Nayak, physiotherapist

