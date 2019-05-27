Ready to be Congress leader in Lok Sabha, says Shashi Tharoor

national

Tharoor said that he is ready to take the responsibility of the Leader of the Congress party in the Lok Sabha if the party offers him the job

Shashi Tharoor. Pic/Twitter IANS

In the recent concluded 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Congress politician Shashi Tharoor had a third straight win from Thiruvananthapuram, with 3,33,415 votes over his nearest rival of the BJP. He said he felt like a batsman who has scored a century while his team has lost.

Now, the senior Congress leader has said that he is ready to take the responsibility of the Leader of the Congress party in the Lok Sabha if the party offers him the job. "If offered, I am ready to be the Congress Lok Sabha leader," Tharoor, elected for a third consecutive term as an MP from Thiruvananthapuram, told Tiranga TV on Monday.

Tharoor accepted the Congress' main election theme -- 'NYAY' -- was not properly communicated among the electorate and criticized Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi's "soft Hindutava" plank. He, however, insisted that Rahul Gandhi should continue as the Congress President.

"The party could consider appointing a series of regional working presidents to assist him," the former Union Minister said. Tharoor also said the Congress and other opposition parties must challenge the belief that the Hindutva concept of India, as essentially a Hindu country, has triumphed over the Nehruvian view of secularism that India is a country of multiple religions, castes, cultures, and identities.

Tharoor, a former UN Under-Secretary-General, has been representing Thiruvananthapuram since 2009.

In 2014, he won by a narrow margin of 15,000-odd votes against BJP veteran O. Rajagopal. In 2019, he defeated Kummanam Rajasekharan of the BJP by 99,989 votes. The Congress won 52 seats in the Lok Sabha polls. It remains the main opposition party in the house. However, like in the 16th Lok Sabha, the Congress has not qualified to have a Leader of Opposition in the 17th Lok Sabha.

