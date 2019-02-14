Ready to face lie-detector test, says Indrani Mukerjea

national

Indrani Mukerjea submitted a handwritten application before special judge J C Jagdale, conveying her willingness to undergo a polygraph (commonly known as lie detector) test

Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, told a special CBI court that she was ready to undergo a lie-detector test. She submitted a handwritten application before special judge J C Jagdale, conveying her willingness to undergo a polygraph (commonly known as lie detector) test. In 2015, Indrani had refused to give her consent to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to subject her to a lie-detector test.

According to the law, an accused cannot be made to undergo such tests without his or her consent. "In October 2015, I had not given consent because I was under tremendous pressure not to undergo the test," she said in the application. She succumbed to the pressure as she was in a "state of shock", was "mentally disturbed" and "vulnerable and physically unwell", she said.

Now she is "emotionally more settled", Indrani added. "I realise that I should have never succumbed to such pressure. It is only right that I undergo the polygraph test as out of the 200 witnesses, only 35 have deposed so far," she said.

