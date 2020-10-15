Ready to mingle! Sonakshi Sinha is on a 'bae watch'; shares a post on Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha proved that she is a chip off the old block with her latest post on Instagram. Father Shatrughan Sinha is known for his sense of humour. Sona struck a pose wearing a T-shirt on which was written, "Bae watch". Along with the picture, she posted a quirky caption, "Kahan ho bae?" Sona has been single for a while; looks like she is ready to mingle. The actor has limited her comments due to constant trolling. So only genuine baes can reply to her with their whereabouts.

View this post on Instagram Kaha ho bae?!? A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) onOct 14, 2020 at 12:26am PDT

Speaking about her professional journey, Sonakshi Sinha shared how she has completed a decade in the industry. Sharing it on Instagram, Sona wrote, "Your love encouraged me, your criticism pushed me to do better. My hard work sustained me, and my respect for my work nudged me forward. My enthusiasm on set aided me, my hunger to learn propelled me. Here I am, 10 years down the line, so grateful for every film, every experience - good or bad, every person i have ever worked with! Thank you! Thank you to this industry, thank you to my audience, and thank you universe! This is just the beginning."

After making a successful debut with Dabangg, she went on to star in films like Rowdy Rathore, Lootera, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, Akira, Noor, Force 2, besides two sequels in the Dabangg series. She will soon be seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk and Pranitha Subhash.

Bhuj: The Pride Of India is written and directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Ginny Khanuja, Vajir Singh and Kumar Mangat Pathak, under the banners of T-Series and Select Media Holdings LLP.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news