Ready to resign but won't tolerate attack on livelihood: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh speaks during the second day of the Special Vidhan Sabha Session, in Chandigarh, on Tuesday. Pic/PTI

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said that he was prepared to "resign or be dismissed rather than bow to injustice towards Punjab's farmers" and warned of possible disruption of the state's peace and a threat to national security as a result of the farm laws, pointing out that nobody can tolerate religious hurt and attack on livelihood.

"I am not afraid of resigning. I am not afraid of my government being dismissed. But I will not let the farmers suffer or be ruined," Chief Minister Singh was quoted as saying in an official release. He said if the farm laws are not revoked, angry youth can come out on the streets to join the farmers, leading to chaos.

Sidhu slams state over crop procurement

All is not well within the Punjab Congress as Navjot Singh Sidhu has sharpened his attack on Punjab CM Amarinder Singh on the issue of farmers. Even as the CM has gone for a direct confrontation with the Centre over the farm laws, Sidhu has slammed the state government for its crop procurement model.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever