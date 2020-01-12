Ready to take PoK, says Army Chief General MM Naravane

New Delhi: While maintaining that both Northern and Western frontiers are equally important for India, Army chief General MM Naravane on Saturday said whenever the government gives a go-ahead, his force would be ready to take away Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir. Making it clear that rebalancing of deployment of the forces and weapons are being carried out to this, the General, commenting on Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir said, "If Parliament wants that area should be taken, we will definitely do so and action will be taken accordingly."

The Indian Army chief's comments came at the annual press conference, where he said there was a parliamentary resolution that entire erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir is part of India. Last year in October, the then army chief and now the country's first Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat had said that the PoK territory is illegally occupied by Pakistan.

"The territory is not controlled by the Pakistani establishment, it is controlled by terrorists. Pakistan administered Kashmir is actually a terrorist controlled country or a terrorist controlled part of Pakistan," Rawat stated. In September 2019, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had said that PoK is a part of India. "We expect one day we will have physical jurisdiction over it," he had said.

On August 5, 2019, Home Minister Amit Shah had asserted in the Lok Sabha that PoK and Aksai Chin are part of Jammu and Kashmir and that Kashmir Valley is an integral part of the country. Moving a resolution for abrogating some provisions of Article 370 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill 2019, Shah had said, "When I talk about Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan occupied Kashmir and Aksai Chin are included in it."

India and China have had several talks regarding the border issue, he added. General Naravane said their priority is to maintain peace and tranquility on the border. "We are conscious of the fact that there are threats from both sides," he said.

On his visit to Siachen, he said, "As far as land borders are concerned, this is where China and Pakistan are the closest. So, the chance for collusivity is the most." About the China border, he said, "We have to balance our requirement. On northern border we are going in for capacity building, roads, habitats and storage for weapons."

