Ready to work with Russia to stop hostilities in Syria, say France and Germany

France and Germany have said they are ready to work with Russia and their European partners to realise the cessation of hostilities in Syria

France and Germany have said they are ready to work with Russia and their European partners to realise the cessation of hostilities in Syria.



This was said in a joint statement on Sunday, issued by French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel following their telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Xinhua reported.



In this context, French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jean-Yves Le Drian, will visit Moscow on February 27, according to the statement issued by the French presidency.



Macron and Merkel called during the talks to Russia "to exert maximum pressure" on the Syrian government to stop immediately bombing and to implement without delay the UN resolution adopted on Saturday with the implementation of a robust surveillance mechanism, the French presidency said.



It added that all those with influence on the ground should contribute to this implementation, especially the countries of the "Astana" format, Russia, Iran and Turkey.



Macron stressed that France "will be extremely vigilant" so that the resolution adopted Saturday at the UN "does not remain a dead letter", according to the French presidency statement.



Macron and Merkel welcomed the adoption by the UN Security Council of the resolution calling for a 30-day cessation of hostilities in Syria to deliver humanitarian aid and evacuate the wounded and sick, the statement said, adding that this is a first step that responds to a major humanitarian emergency, especially in Eastern Ghouta.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates