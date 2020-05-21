Real Heroes of Coronavirus: Watching thousands defying lockdown was scary, mid-day photographer Pradeep Dhivar

Mid-day online journalists interact with the frontline workers in a new series 'Real heroes of coronavirus'. Media photographers, reporters, railway staff and medical workers tell their stories of grit, determination and every-day challenges in times of the pandemic.

When the government announced special trains for migrant labourers, Mid-day senior photographer Pradeep Dhivar and his colleagues reached Bhiwandi station and shot striking pictures of the migrant labourers setting off to their native destinations in the first train to leave Maharashtra post the lockdown resumption. Dhivar is out on the field everyday, getting pictures of the city at a time when coronavirus pandemic is spreading rapidly and the entire nation is under lockdown.



mid-day photograoher taking the COVID-19 test after fellow journalists tested positive in Mumbai

In a free-willing chat with mid-day online, Pradeep Dhivar talked about the challenges that news photographers are facing during the pandemic

Here's an excerpt from the interview.

Has the global pandemic impacted your work?

My work has not impacted by the virus outbreak. Even at a time when the lockdown is imposed, we go out in the field and get exclusive pictures. When the news of the first train leaving Mumbai from Bhiwandi station came to us, I wanted to get pictures of the migrants and also see how the railways and the state had made arrangements for sending the workers home amid lockdown, whether social distancing guidelines were followed. Along with two colleagues, Suresh Karkera and Atul Kamble, we reached Bhiwandi and got some great exclusive pictures.

Can you tell us your experience when you reached Bhiwani to shoot the first train with migrants set to leave Mumbai?

The first train from Mumbai was scheduled to leave at 10 pm, however, it left Bhiwandi station at around 2 am as the state government took a lot of precautions before giving the green signal for the departure. The migrants were grouped in a batch of 20 people, with one person being a group leader. Each batch comprising 20 people were brought to Bhiwandi station in different buses, therby following social distancing norms.

At Bhiwandi station, the migrants were sanitised and their documents were checked before they were allowed to board the train. Everything was done in an orderly manner. The migrant workers also obliged as there was this mutual feeling among them that the government was following all the guidelines for their own safety and well-being. The migrants were also offered food packets, bottle of water, face mask, and hand sanitisers before they boarded the train to go back to their villages.

Central forces have been deployed in Mumbai to assist the local police, what's your take on it?

The CISF troops should have arrived a lot earlier in the city because the Mumbai Police is under a lot of stress and over burdened due to the COVID-19 crisis. The city's police force also need rest and the arrival of the Central forces will ease the pressure off the shoulders of Mumbai's police. I feel the morale of the cops in the city has taken a hit after many officers and police constable tested positive for COVID-19.

What are the kind of precautions that you undertake while going on field?

Being a photographer, I take a lot of precautions while going out to click pictures. Face mask, hand gloves, and sanitiser are mandatory kit. Since I have been covering the pandemic for the last two months, I make sure to avoid crowded places and not to touch anything when I am out on the field.

Even while clicking pictures, we take a lot of precautions. I follow fixed protocols such as parking my motorcycle at a safe place and sanitising the bike properly before riding it. While travelling from one place to another, I do not take anyone as pillion rider and maintain social distancing whenever possible.



This picture clicked by mid-day photographer Pradeep Dhivar during the Bandra crowd incident went viral

During the COVID-19 coverage which has been your scariest moment?

The Bandra station incident when thousands of migrants thronged the station on the West side on April 14 demanding that they be allowed to go back to their homes in other parts of the country. It was one of the scariest moment, watching thousands defying lockdown and violating social distancing norms. Before this incident, I had not seen more than five people in a group since the nationwide lockdown was announced by PM Narendra Modi. Looking at the younger lot in the crowd of migrants that day also reminded me of my son who was stuck in Delhi.

My son wanted to come back home but I told him that he was safe where he was and urged him not to come back to Mumbai. It was a difficult moment to tell him not to come back home but I believe it was the correct decision. The visuals of that incident are still fresh in my mind, the deperation of the workers to go back to their villages as social distancing went for a toss.

From the innumerable pictures you have clicked during the virus outbreak, which has been your best one?

A particular photo that I clicked during the crowd incident at Bandra station stands out for me. A pictire of a patient sleeping on the bridge with thousands of migrants in the backdrop is the best picture that I have clicked so far during the global pandemic. The picture also went viral and lot of people heaped praises. Some even asked me about the whereabouts of the patient if they could help. After a few days I went to the same place again to locate the person but unfortunately he wasn't there.

Any touching moment you would like to share with us?

While covering the pandemic in one of the slums, I came across a medical official who was conducting door to door swab tests. The medical personnel sat near a temple to wear the PPE kit before starting his work. I clicked a wonderful picture of the health worker sitting with the idol of the God in the background and I said to myself, "Even he is a god here?" referring to the health worker.

How is your department and the organisation supporting you?

We have been getting a lot of support from the organisation. Our HOD Ashish Rane calls us twice a day to inquire about my whereabouts. He also tells us to stay safe and has been providing moral support since day one of the global pandemic. There is no added pressure of work on us.



Mumbai Police personnel offers tea to mid-day photographer Pradeep Dhivar as he covers COVID-19 cases in the city

What is your message to the general public?

Our jobs demand that we come out as we are covering news but those who have the option to work from home, I would urge them to stay home as much as possible especially when the cases in Mumbai are on the rise.

