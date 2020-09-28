Real imitates reel! Shraddha Kapoor faces NCB heat, while Shakti Kapoor cast as narco officer in Sushant film

Shraddha Kapoor was grilled by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Saturday as part of their crackdown against the Bollywood-drug nexus in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. A top NCB source told IANS that the agency got suspicious after it came to the fore in one of the alleged chats of Jaya Saha, the talent manager of Sushant was discussing drugs with the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. Meanwhile, another alleged chat is believed to be between Shraddha Kapoor and Saha.

The alleged chat of Kapoor with Saha was the reason behind the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to summon her in a drugs-related case that emerged out during the probe of actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

In the chat, Saha and Shraddha can be seen discussing CBD oil.

Saha in here chat to Shraddha says, "Call me once you are down. Will come down and get you :)"

She then again sends another message to Shraddha saying, "Hello I am sending CBD oil with Jinal today :)."

To which, Shraddha replied, "Hey! Thank you."

Shraddha sends smileys by Saha. Shraddha again writes to Saha and says, "Listen. I still want to meet SLB."

Ironically, Shraddha's actor father Shakti Kapoor has been cast as a narco officer in an upcoming film inspired by the life of the late actor. Nyaay: The Justice is backed by Sarla A Saraogi, whose lawyer husband Ashok M Saraogi represents SSR's ex-manager, Shruti Modi, in the actor's death case. The film, helmed by Dilip Gulati, features Zubair K Khan, Shreya Shukla, Aman Verma and Sudha Chandran. The unit has begun shooting for the film.

Informing about the same, the film's lead actor Zuber K. Khan told IANS: "Aman Verma is playing an ED officer, Shakti Kapoor sir is playing narcotics officer and Sudha Chandran ji is playing a CBI officer in the film."

Although the casting is done, the three actors are yet to begin filming.

Zuber plays a character called Mahendra Singh, or Mahi, inspired by Sushant Singh Rajput, while actress Shreya Shukla plays a character named Urvashi, inspired by Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

