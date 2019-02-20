Real Kashmir accept Bengaluru FC's offer to play friendly in Srinagar

football

Representation picture

I-League club Real Kashmir have accepted Bengaluru FC owner Parth Jindal's offer of playing a friendly match in Srinagar. "Thank you @ParthJindal11 and @bengalurufc. Let's do this. We and the people of Kashmir would be more than glad to host you. March? What say? We promise the most electric football atmosphere! Let's play to heal. Let's pray together for the departed and share the grief of bereaved," the club wrote on its official Twitter handle yesterday.

Earlier, Jindal had made the offer after Minerva Punjab FC refused to travel to Kashmir for their I-League fixture, citing security concerns due to the Pulwama terror attack. "Dear @realkashmirfc we @bengalurufc are ready to play an exhibition match in Srinagar against you whenever you invite us. We look forward to the opportunity of sharing this beautiful game in your beautiful state which is an integral part of our great country."

Yesterday, moments after Real Kashmir accepted the offer, Jindal marked a message to some his club officials: "@MandarTamhane1 @MustafaGhouse @kunmajgaonkar let's make this happen."

