Real life Super 30 students meet reel life Super 30 students

Hrithik Roshan organises a special screening for Anand Kumar's new batch that cracked IIT exams, along the cast

Hrithik Roshan

With the film's children evidently being the stars of the offering, the makers of Super 30 found it apt to bring them together for a special screening of the Hrithik Roshan starrer. Producer Madhu Mantena confirms to mid-day that the team will invite the less-privileged kids from the slums of Bihar -- who were cast as a student in the film -- for a screening on Thursday.

Mantena tells mid-day, "The kids have been an integral part of our journey in making the film. They have left an impact on us, one that will last a lifetime. As a token of appreciation, we have decided to arrange a special screening of the film for all of them. We will fly them down to Mumbai for it." Talking about roping in the children for the film, a source says, "The kid featuring in the movie are not actors but those who belong to poor [families]. They are from the interiors of Bihar and were roped in following a casting workshop."



A still from Super 30

Accompanying them will be those 18 students of mathematician Anand Kumar's institute who cleared the IIT examination, as per reports released last month. It is heard that Roshan was so eager to meet the fresh lot of students that he decided to invite them for the Thursday event.

"Hrithik had wanted to meet the current batch of students graduating from Super 30. They are also waiting to meet him. Now, they will get a chance to interact and watch the movie together," adds the source.

