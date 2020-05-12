Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is 'dying to compete again'

Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos believes resumption of football in the country will help provide boost to Spain's economy. He also felt that people need a distraction from the ongoing crisis and football could be the best remedy for it.

All football in Spain has been suspended since March as a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19 and Ramos said that he is itching to get back on the field and compete again.

"Getting going needs time, the country needs football as an economic support and the people need it as a distraction," Ramos was quoted as saying by Spanish website Marca.com. "I'm dying to compete again, for La Liga to be normal again, we have to be disciplined so that we can eliminate this virus.

"I want to send a message of support to everyone who has lost a loved one. We'll get through this and we have to come together," he added. La Liga President Javier Tebas earlier said that he would like the season to resume from June 12. He also explained that all safety norms have been put into place for the safety of the players.

"I don't know when football will return," Tebas was quoted as saying by El Partidazo on Movistar according to the Daily Mail. "I don't know if the most probable date is June 19. I would like it to be June 12. It will depend on spikes and contagions. There would be league games daily for 35 days," he added.

Real Madrid players return to training

Madrid: Real Madrid's players returned to work at the club's training ground on Monday ahead of the planned resumption of La Liga next month. After finding no positive cases from tests for Coronavirus last week, Madrid's players arrived at Valdebebas to train for the first time in two months.

