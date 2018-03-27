Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos welcomes third son with partner Pilar Rubio

Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos welcomed his third son Alejandro with partner Pilar Rubio yesterday

Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos welcomed his third son Alejandro with partner Pilar Rubio yesterday. The Spanish footballer, 31, posted this picture with Pilar and their newborn on Instagram and wrote, "We are very happy to introduce you to Alejandro, born today at 6:24PM, 3.1kg.

Thank you for sharing our joy. I love you, Pilar Rubio." Ramos and Rubio, 40, have been dating since 2012 and have two sons — Sergio Jr, three and Marco, two.

