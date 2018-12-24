Real Madrid clinch their fourth Club World Cup title

football

Madrid boss Solari hails team's winning mentality after Spanish giants clinch record fourth Club World Cup title

Real Madrid players celebrate after winning the FIFA Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Real Madrid boss Santiago Solari described Saturday's historic Club World Cup win as having provided the finishing touch to a wonderful start to his tenure. Real claimed the trophy for the third successive year with a 4-1 victory over United Arab Emirates champions Al Ain in Abu Dhabi.

It was a record fourth triumph in the competition for Real, with them surpassing La Liga rivals Barcelona's tally of three wins. "Being here is down to the players, they won this title. This trophy put the finishing touch to a wonderful start for me and we will try to keep going," Solari, 42.



Santiago Solari

"Winning three Champions League titles and three Club World Cups will be hard to top. These players and this club have made history. This team and this club are used constantly winning. The more we win, the more you know how difficult it is to keep on winning titles. If you travel by plane, the more journeys you do, the more risks you run.

The Spanish giants went 1-0 up in the 14th minute through Luka Modric's curling effort, and Marcos Llorente added a fine finish of his own on the hour mark, firing a low shot in - his first Real Madrid goal. Skipper Sergio Ramos made it 3-0 with a 79th-minute header and after Tsukasa Shiotani netted a consolation for Al Ain seven minutes later, the three-goal advantage was then restored in stoppage time via an own-goal from Yahia Nader.

Solari added: "I am satisfied and now we are going to make the most of it because I wanted to win this cup. It is a brilliant tournament and it is now more beautiful than ever before. It was great fun. The next step is to take a holiday because we need it.

"This team never gets tired of winning and gives this tournament the credit it deserves. You can't forget the titles we've won and must keep them in mind. We can't rest on our laurels, but we shouldn't stop enjoying it because it's hard to get here," Solari said.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever