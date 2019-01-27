Real Madrid coach praises young rising star Vinicius Jr

football

Real Madrid's Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior eyes the ball during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) quarter-final first leg football match between Real Madrid CF and Girona FC at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on January 24, 2019. Pic/AFP

Real Madrid's head coach on Saturday praised young Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr as the talented youth has become a key player for the Spanish team in recent matches. The 18-year-old Vinicius, who started the season with Madrid's B-team, has been included in the starting XI in the last nine matches in a row, putting in outstanding performances and becoming both a reference for his team's attack and a headache for rival defenses at the same time, reports Efe news.

"His adaptation has been very fast up to now," Santiago Solari said at a press conference in Madrid on the eve of his team's La Liga contest against Espanyol at RCDE Stadium.

"He is very young, he is 18 years old and he has made an adaptation to a new country, a new language, friends, a new neighborhood and soccer culture, thanks to the team's support, of mature players," Solari added.

The Argentine coach also stressed that the club has received a player as young as Vinicius "very well," which has been the key for the Brazilian to "show his talent in each game," adding they should "continue looking after the player so that he can experience constant growth."

In reference to Sunday's upcoming duel in the Spanish top-flight league, Solari said: "Against Espanyol, we must have the same drive of the last matches." "We have to start with the maximum concentration to maintain our good playing," he added.

