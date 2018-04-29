Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane says Nacho Fernandez is improving

Nacho injured his right leg during Los Blancos' league game against Las Palmas earlier this month



Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane has said defender Nacho Fernandez's is recovering, ruling out a setback due to his condition. Nacho injured his right leg during Los Blancos' league game against Las Palmas earlier this month, reports Efe.

'He's not relapsed at all. His progression is normal and what he's doing, he's doing well,' Zidane said at a press conference on Friday. 'We don't want to risk anything. The most important thing is to recover, return to the group and to train normally,' he added. Real Madrid is set to take on Leganes in a league match on Saturday, and Bayern in the Champions League on Tuesday, May 1.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever