Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal: I've never felt as sick as this

Real Madrid Defender Dani Carvajal explains the humiliation after Madrid's shock 1-4 home defeat to spirited Ajax leads to premature exit

Dani Carvajal

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal has admitted their season is over after the defending champions were dumped out of the Champions League last 16 on Tuesday. Ajax ran riot at the Santiago Bernabeu, winning 4-1 and 5-3 on aggregate to send the holders out before the quarter-finals for the first time since 2010. Madrid's humiliation comes at the end of a miserable seven days, in which they had already been knocked out of the Copa del Rey and, realistically, La Liga's title race following consecutive defeats at home to Barcelona. "I've never felt as sick as this, I don't know how to explain it," said Carvajal.

"In one week everything has gone, and all of it after matches at home. Tonight we can't look for excuses, they were better and they deserved to go through. "We have a young team that can improve. It is clear the season is over but we will continue working in the league because that's what we have to do and we have to be professional."



Real Madrid players are dejected after conceding against Ajax during the Champions League Last-16 second leg at Madrid on Tuesday

Hakim Ziyech and David Neres put Ajax two up at half-time and the excellent Dusan Tadic made it three before Marco Asensio gave Madrid hope. But it lasted only two minutes, as Lasse Schone sent a bending free-kick into the top corner before Nacho was sent off in injury-time.

"The week has been hard for us," said Nacho. "We have practically said goodbye to the league, the cup and today was like a final in the Champions League. "This team is used to playing in finals but we are in a difficult moment, not everything in life will be winning Champions Leagues. This is when you have to stand up and be counted."

