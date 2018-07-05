Real Madrid deny links to France star forward Mbappe

In an unusual effort to quell rumours linking the La Liga giants with the Paris-Saint Germain star, Madrid said they lamented the unverified information circulating in the sporting media, reports Efe

Record European football champions Real Madrid released a statement Wednesday to categorically deny they are interested in signing emerging France star Kylian Mbappe. In an unusual effort to quell rumours linking the La Liga giants with the Paris-Saint Germain star, Madrid said they lamented the unverified information circulating in the sporting media, reports Efe.

Earlier, according to a French media report, Real Madrid are considering a world record bid of 272 million euros ($316.8 million) to buy the 19-year-old. "Given the information published in the last few hours regarding an alleged agreement between Real Madrid C.F. and PSG for the player Kylian Mbappé, Real Madrid would like to state that it is completely false," read the statement.

The 19-year-old former AS Monaco star has shined at the FIFA World Cup in Russia so far, scoring two goals and creating chance after chance in France's 4-3 romp over Argentina. This communique from Real Madrid comes just two days after the club publicly denied a story on Spanish national TV network RTVE that said they had signed Brazilian star Neymar, also from PSG, publishing a statement saying the information was "absolutely untrue".

