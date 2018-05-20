Real Madrid ready for Champions League final: Zinedine Zidane

Zidane handed a debut to his son Luca, 20, as first-choice goalkeeper Keylor Navas was rested ahead of the European clash in Kiev on May 26



Zinedine Zidane insisted his Real Madrid team were ready for their Champions League final showdown with Liverpool despite throwing away a two-goal lead against Villarreal in a 2-2 draw in their last La Liga match of the season to finish third.

Zidane handed a debut to his son Luca, 20, as first-choice goalkeeper Keylor Navas was rested ahead of the European clash in Kiev on May 26. Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo put Real two goals ahead but Villarreal's Roger Martinez and Samu Castillejo struck to secure a draw for the Yellow Submarine. "I haven't got my starting XI for the Champions League final. We're ready," he said. "Also we haven't picked up any injuries tonight, which was important. We're ready for this last match in Kiev, which is the most special game of the season."

