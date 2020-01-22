Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos' model wife Pilas pregnant with fourth child

Real Madrid footballer Sergio Ramos and his model wife Pilar Rubio are expecting their fourth child.

Pilar, 41, and Ramos, 33, got married last June and have three kids, Sergio, five, Marco, four, and Alejandro, one.

She confirmed the news through a video on the Spanish TV show, El Hormiguero recently.

"I'm not even three months pregnant yet and I still don't know if it's going to be a boy or a girl. But don't worry, I'm still going to be coming on the show," Pilar told the host, Pablo Motos.

She then turned to the fans and asked for suggestions of names for the baby. "I want to take advantage of the fact I'm on the show to ask for suggestions of names, of boys and girls. I have some ideas in my head but that's all."

