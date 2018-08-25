Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos celebrates love with partner Pilar Rubio

football

Real Madrid and Spanish footballer Sergio Ramos celebrated his love for Pilar Rubio in style

Sergio Ramos with Pilar Rubio

Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos celebrated six years of togetherness with partner and Spanish TV presenter Pilar Rubio recently. "Happy anniversary, my love @pilarrubio_oficial. For many more years by your side. I love you yesterday, today and always. I love you #6years of love," wrote Ramos.

Sergio Ramos is a Spanish professional footballer who plays for and captains both Real Madrid and the Spain national team as a centre back. He can also play as a right back.

After emerging through Sevilla's youth academy, Ramos moved to Madrid in the summer of 2005. Since then, he has gone on to become a mainstay for Real Madrid where he has won 19 major honours and developed into one of La Liga's top scorers from a defensive position. Those honours include: four La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions League titles. He played a crucial part in the build up to all four UEFA Champions League titles, being named to the UEFA Squad of the Season each time. He also notably scored the equalizer in the 93rd minute of the 2013–14 final.

