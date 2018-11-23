Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos proud to see his horse be a world champion

football

Ramos, who had missed Spain's friendly with Bosnia and Herzegovina due to injury, made the most of the time away from the game, by spending time with his horse

Spanish footballer Sergio Ramos became a world champion in 2010 and eight years later he has got the opportunity to witness his horse, Yucatan de Ramo become a world champion at the International Pre Horse Fair in Seville last weekend. Ramos, who had missed Spain's friendly with Bosnia and Herzegovina due to injury, made the most of the time away from the game, by spending time with his horse.

"Together with the tireless work of the whole team, our beloved # YucatandeRamos has been proclaimed world champion 2018! A memory for life because we have lived together. I love you, family," Ramos wrote on social media.

His fiancee Pilar Rubio posted this picture (above) with Ramos, sons Marco and Sergio Jr, alongside their world champion horse on to Instagram yesterday and captioned it: "We are very happy because # YucatandeRamos has proclaimed world champion 2018 !!! Congratulations @ yeguadasr4oficial !!! We love you dad @sergioramos."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates