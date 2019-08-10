Real Madrid's famous number 7 jersey goes to Eden Hazard

football

After the departure of five-time Ballon d'or winner Cristiano Ronaldo to Italy's Juventus last summer, Dominican forward Mariano Diaz wore the number seven shirt upon his return to Real Madrid.

Eden Hazard (right) wrestles for the ball in a pre-season game,

Spanish club Real Madrid has announced the team's new shirt numbers for the upcoming season, revealing that Eden Hazard has been given the famed number seven jersey, a legacy of former legends at the club.

But after contracting the talented Belgian international, it was decided that he will get that number, while Mariano will wear 24, reports Efe news.

Eden Hazard continues to gain more importance at Real Madrid, getting the shirt number that is considered the most prestigious jersey at the club, which was also worn by Raul Gonzalez.

Colombia's James Rodriguez will don the number 16 jersey, having returned from a two-year loan at Germany's Bayern Munich.

Striker Luka Jovic will play in the number 18 shirt, defender Eder Militao number three, left-back Ferland Mendy number 23 and forward Rodrygo number 27.

Japanese promising talent Takefusa Kubo did not appear in the list, as he has probably been contracted for Madrid B-Team, known as Castilla. He was also linked to a loan move during the upcoming season.

Eden Hazard joins a club where some of the legends of the game have played, including Cristaino Ronaldo, Luis Figo, Ronaldo, Zinedine Zidane, Roberto Carlos amongst others.

Real Madrid is set to debut its 2019-20 LaLiga campaign on the road against Celta Vigo on August 17.

With inputs from IANS

