Real Madrid's Gareth Bale announces birth of son Axel Charles, shares photo

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale missed yesterday's training session in order to witness the birth of his third child, Axel Charles Bale



Gareth Bale and Emma Rhys-Jones

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale missed yesterday's training session in order to witness the birth of his third child, Axel Charles Bale. This is Bale's first son with fiancee and high-school sweetheart Emma Rhys-Jones, joining daughters Alba Violet and Nava Valentina, reports Efe.



Axel Charles Bale

Bale tweeted this picture and wrote, "We are delighted to welcome a baby boy into our family this morning. Axel Charles Bale 08.05.18."

