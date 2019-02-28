Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos charged by UEFA for drawing deliberate booking

football

Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos was charged by UEFA on Tuesday for "receiving a yellow card on purpose" during their Champions League last-16 tie with Ajax. The Spaniard was booked for a tackle on Kasper Dolberg in Real's 2-1 first-leg victory in Amsterdam on February 13, two minutes after Marco Asensio scored the winning goal.

Three yellow cards bring a one-match suspension but Ramos may have seen sitting out the second match against Ajax as preferable to potentially missing a match later in the competition.

UEFA said that Ramos' case would be dealt with today. Ramos said the day after the match that he did not "force the card". But straight after the game, he had appeared to admit that he got himself booked on purpose.

"The truth is that given the result I'd be lying if I said it wasn't something I had in mind," he had said. "It is not to underestimate the opponent but sometimes there is a time to make decisions and I have done so." Real resume their bid for a fourth consecutive Champions League title in the return leg against Ajax at the Santiago Bernabeu on March 5.

Bale avoids penalty for celebration against Atletico

Madrid: Gareth Bale is free to play in both El Clasicos against Barcelona this week after the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) decided yesterday not to punish the Real Madrid forward for his celebration against Atletico Madrid. After scoring in Real's 3-1 victory earlier this month, Bale threw one arm under the other towards the Atletico fans, a gesture considered offensive in Spain.

