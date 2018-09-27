Real meets reel?

television

Sources say she tried contacting director Ken Ghosh, requesting him to not showcase her story, and avoid making the protagonist resemble her. Go figure

Even as the makers are touting the show to be a bold fantasy, Alt Balaji's upcoming release, XXX Uncensored, is believed to be inspired by the story of a popular telly actor. One part of the five-edition show will see Aparna Sharma play the role of the actor, who grew to fame due to two daily soaps that she headlined.

Although playing a docile housewife in the shows, it is suggested that the actor had a reputation of being with multiple men. Sources say she tried contacting director Ken Ghosh, requesting him to not showcase her story, and avoid making the protagonist resemble her. Go figure.

ALTBalaji has carved a niche for itself with cutting-edge original content. Known for their bold and contemporary shows like DevDD and Ragini MMS, ALTBalaji yet again presents an interesting series that will definitely connect with the youth.

ALTBalaji has time and again utilized the medium to present content based storylines that entertain a wide range of audience.

Ken Ghosh's XXX casts include talented actors like Shantanu Maheshwari, Rithvik Dhanjani, Kyra Dutt, Ankit Gera Aparna Sharma, Aparna Bajpai, Aadar Mallik, Flora Saini, Pryanca Taloqdar, Vandana Khattar, Meherzan Mazda and Sneha Arun. The web series will start streaming from 27th September on AltBalaji Original.

