Real soldiers inspired JP Dutta's Paltan characters

Based on the Nathu La military clashes of 1967 which took place along the Sikkim border, Paltan showcases an untold story of the Indian forces facing off in an intense battle to ward off a Chinese infiltration

Paltan poster

Veteran film-maker JP Dutta believes in making his projects look authentic, and his upcoming war drama, Paltan, is proof of that. The lead characters are all based on real-life soldiers who fought in 1967. Arjun Rampal plays the role of Col. Rai Singh, who was commanding a unit at the border outpost at Nathu La when the Chinese attacked.

Gurmeet Choudhary plays Captain Prithvi Singh Dagar who was detailed as the Officer in charge of a party ordered to strengthen the wire laying party opposite South shoulder at Nathula.

Harshwardhan Rane plays Major Harbhajan Singh who bayoneted three Chinese soldiers and then moved forward to silence their light machine gun, which was firing on the Indian troops, by throwing a hand grenade.

Sonu Sood, on his part, has stepped into the shoes of Major Bishan Singh, who comes from a traditional Rajput family with an Army background. In April/May 1967, Singh was responsible for taking over the front line to hold Nathu La Pass, and he carried out detailed reconnaissance with the necessary personnel. At about 5am one morning, Chinese troops opened fire on Indian soldiers exposed in the open, causing casualties.

The real Bishan Singh is all praises for the makers. "It felt great to watch the trailer of Paltan. JP Dutta has displayed his sharp intellect and skill of translating real-life battle sequences onto the screen beautifully. Such war movies inspire our nation’s youngsters to join the army and serve the nation. A lot of research has been done to bring to light the real facts, which marked a turning point in the history of the Indian Army after the debacle of 1962," he says.

Director JP Dutta says, "Most of my films are based on the Army and the real-life clashes that took place. Paltan came to me as a story I didn’t know, and I wondered why it had not been told till now. It was difficult to dramatise and make it as masaledaar as possible, but I preferred to forego that and stay as true to events as possible."

Zee Studios and J P Dutta Films’ upcoming war drama Paltan starring an ensemble cast of Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood, Gurmeet Choudhary, Harshvardhan Rane and Siddhant Kapoor amongst others, Paltan will complete India's biggest war trilogy.

Renowned filmmaker J P Dutta returns to direction after 12 years with Paltan. The national-award-winning director had earlier treated the audience with war films like Border, LOC Kargil, and Refugee among others.

With power-packed performances, the film promises to tell the riveting, untold story of the bravest of Indian soldiers who fought with their brothers next to them till the end.

Presented by Zee Studios and produced by JP Dutta Films, Paltan is directed by J. P. Dutta and is slated to release on 7th September.

