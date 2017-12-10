Real-time notifications on Google Maps soon

Google will soon launch a useful update to Google Maps that will give users live guidance and interactive real-time notifications during their journey

Google will soon launch a useful update to Google Maps that will give users live guidance and interactive real-time notifications during their journey. The real-time updates will be given while a user is are on his/her transit journey and the updates will appear in the Google Maps app. An unconfirmed information said that the updates will also be displayed on Android lock screen, Tech Crunch reported.



Representational Picture

The report said that Google Maps will even remind users to get off a bus or train when he/she gets close to a stop -- a feature useful when you are traveling somewhere new. Google Maps currently gives detailed transit directions with the process generally involving keeping track of progress along the route. With this update, transit notifications become a bit more like using Maps for walking, biking and driving, the report said.

