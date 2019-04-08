Reality check

things-to-do

Authored by illustrator and writer Vincent Vincent, the self-help book has simple, tasks on each page including quizzes and puzzles

(Left to right) A picture of how this writer thinks others see her; a drawing of how she wishes others saw her

We aren't lying when we say that our Instagram feed outlines our biggest aspirations. And one of our favourite fictional characters, Spencer Hastings from the television show Pretty Little Liars, said it best when she said, "hope breeds eternal misery". So, when we check out Turn Off, Live On (Hachette), that details "75 clever ways to switch offline, boost confidence and unleash creativity", we begin to assess how much of our life is spent staring at a screen.

Authored by illustrator and writer Vincent Vincent, the self-help book has simple, tasks on each page including quizzes and puzzles. Our favourite is a section where you draw an image of how you imagine people seeing you versus how you wish they saw you. When we compare what we've drawn, there is a drastic difference — not just our weight and facial features, but also the level of confidence. In another section on doodling, we sketch random elements in a box, and in the adjacent box, we pen down words that the doodles say about us — loving books, selfies, and everything above our budget.

So, by going offline and taking time out to read this book, you are essentially coming to terms with reality, one that is not constructed like your social media feed. It's an excellent exercise for teens and young adults who are made to feel insecure about themselves in a digital age — and for older adults, we can bet this will at least be therapeutic.

