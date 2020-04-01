Reality shows witness dramatic pause after 21-day lockdown in Mumbai

While the March 15 decision of suspending shoots threw the telly world into a tizzy, the reality show participants — who come from across the country to showcase their talents — were among those affected. The reality shows that were on floors included India's Best Dancer, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs and Roadies 18.

A source from Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs informs that no sooner had the cine associations announced the suspension than production house Essel Vision and Zee arranged for the participants' transport back home. "On March 19, the children and their parents were sent home," says the source.



Judges Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu and Udit Narayan on Sa Re Ga Ma Li'l Champs

The contestants of India's Best Dancer were not as lucky. Choreographer Pratik Ramesh Utekar informs that he was heading for shoot on March 18 when word arrived that the stint was cancelled. While the Mumbai-based participants were home-bound, Frames Production put up the rest at a Saki Naka hotel. Contestant Paramdeep Singh shares, "Seven of us have been staying at the hotel over the past two weeks. The studio has ensured a comfortable stay, even arranging doctor visits for us."

Meanwhile, the unit of Roadies was shooting in Chandigarh till March 15. A source reveals, "The channel heads acted swiftly, ensuring that the participants had returned to their respective cities by Monday [March 16]."

