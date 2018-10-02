Really helps having Dale Steyn in the team: Lungi Ngidi

cricket

The comment came after Ngidi was announced as the 'Man of the Match' following his impressive figures of three wickets for 19 runs in the first ODI of the ongoing five-match series against Zimbabwe

South Africa's Lungi Ngidi bowls during the first One Day International cricket match between South Africa and Zimbabwe at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley on September 30, 2018. Pic/AFP

South African fast bowler Lungi Ngidi said the presence of veteran pacer Dale Steyn in the team is always helpful, as being a senior player, he is never short of bowling tips.

¿It really does help having Dale in the system, and in the team. There are all sorts of ideas to bounce off him. Dale is very helpful. He's our most experienced bowler. And he also gave me a few tips when we were out there ... to maybe try a few cross-seam balls, maybe the odd slower one,¿ Sport24 quoted Ngidi, as saying.

Steyn, who had got an ODI call back for the Zimbabwe series after being plagued by a series of injuries, did not get to play in the opening match.

With Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi emerging as the leading fast bowlers for South Africa, it would be a challenging task for Steyn to prove his credentials ahead of the 2019 cricket World Cup. South Africa are slated to play their second ODI against Zimbabwe on October 3.

