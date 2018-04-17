Realtor shot dead in Noida

Three bullets hit the realtor, killing him on the spot around 4 pm in Noida



Representation pic

A realtor was shot dead on Tuesday in Baraula area of Noida, police said. Unidentified assailants fired seven bullets at the realtor, identified as Moti Goyal. Three bullets hit him, killing him on the spot around 4 pm.

He was supervising the construction of a boundary wall on a disputed land at Baraula when the assailants came and fired at him, police said. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Pal Sharma said that three teams had been formed to identify and arrest the accused.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever