Realty check

How would it feel to see developers tear down the house you grew up in, with the promise that you will have a redeveloped one soon? And what happens when the "soon" turns into years, and you lose the only shelter you ever had? This is the experience that city-based artist Anjana Mehra will present at The Nail House, an exhibition at Byculla's Nine Fish Art Gallery. An alum of Sir JJ School of Art and MSU, Baroda, Mehra's Nail House is rooted in her own experience when she saw her house being hammered away in Byculla and fought a seven-year court battle.

Nail House refers to homes which residents refuse to vacate, despite pressure from builders, thugs and corrupt officials. "We notice how old buildings disappear and feel people will get new, better places to stay, but the reality is more than just an agreement between owners and developers; it's sad. Mehra started documenting parts of her house being chipped away every day. She also went around the city to document others undergoing the same experience," says Gourmoni Das, curator, Nine Fish Art Gallery and director, Dot Line Space.

The exhibition will feature videos and paintings of Mehra's house being demolished, and photographs of "pavement encounters" with other victims. "You can hear the hammer, the crumbling of walls and the traffic in the videos as we haven't added any artificial sound," shares Das, adding that Mehra's house is in itself "a representation of the exhibition."

When asked if they expect a dialogue with other stakeholders, considering redevelopment in Mumbai is a long, arduous ordeal, Das says, "We want people to come here and experience this painful process. If one wants to have a dialogue, we are open to discussion."

TILL March 21, 10.30 am to 7.30 pm

AT Nine Fish Art Gallery, The New Great Eastern Mills, Byculla East.

CALL 9769531626

