Rear Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan takes over as Eastern Fleet Commander

Rear Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla. Picture/Twitter Spokesperson of the Indian Navy

Rear Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan has taken over the charge as Eastern Fleet Commander the Indian Navy said. The command of the Eastern Fleet was handed over to Rear Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan by Rear Admiral Suraj Berry during a Ceremony at Visakhapatnam, yesterday.

RAdm Sanjay Vatsayan, NM took over as Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet (FOCEF) from RAdm Suraj Berry, AVSM, NM, VSM at #Vizag on 10 Feb 20. #EasternFleet comprises frontline warships of #IndianNavy. Deployed across Indo-Pacific to safeguard nations's #MaritimeInterest. pic.twitter.com/i8gZZTgEZ1 — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) February 11, 2020

Rear Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla; Defence Services Staff College, Wellington; Naval War College, Mumbai and the National Defence College, New Delhi. The Rear Admiral, who is a gunnery and missile systems specialist, has vast experience at sea.

He has commanded missile vessels Vibhuti and Nashak, the guided-missile corvette Kuthar and has also been the commissioning Commanding Officer of the indigenously constructed stealth frigate Sahyadri.

Prior to assuming Command of the Eastern Fleet, he was serving as the Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Policy and Plans) at New Delhi.

