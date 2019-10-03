Reasons why lifting weights is good for women

There are a lot of women who think that weightlifting may make them muscular like bodybuilders. However, there is a need for a reality check. Anyone’s exercise routine is incomplete without strength training. It helps in strengthening and toning the body and makes a person look and feel younger not to mention keeps you injury-proof. There is research to show that women tend to feel better and more energetic by lifting weights. Apart from this, there are several other physical and mental benefits to this as well. Here is a lowdown on some of them by Juily Wagle, Fitness and Nutrition Expert, founder of MetaboliX.

Helps in burning more fat and calories

Women can easily burn more fat and calories in a shorter period by lifting weights. This is in comparison to a cardio workout. Strength training keeps the calorie burn rate higher long after the workout session is over whereas cardio sessions burn calories when being done. This is a great return for the same amount of time spent in the gym!

A better toned body

Lifting weights can help women get a sleeker and more toned structure. The word 'toned' refers to building lean muscle mass. This further helps them look fit and fabulous depending on their age body type and shape. It also reduces the fat content while increasing increase lean muscle mass, for an overall toned look. Cardio sessions when done exclusively target fat burn but do little to build curves and achieve that 'toned' look.

Decreased risk of muscle loss and osteoporosis

Once a woman attains the age of 30, the body starts losing muscle mass and skin on the buttocks, belly, chin, arms, shoulders, and chest sags and becomes loose. This can be prevented by lifting weights. Bone density improves due to strength training reducing the risk of osteoporosis as age advances.

Reduced risk of injuries

Strength training and weightlifting reduce the risk of injuries. This is because it strengthens the muscles, bones, ligaments, and tendons.

Boosts metabolism

Metabolism and muscle mass are interdependent. With age, a person's metabolism decreases, and the body starts gaining weight. Weightlifting helps in building lean muscle mass and thus maintain metabolism.

Reduced risk of diabetes

As per recent research, people who lift weight or do strength training have a better glucose tolerance. They also have increased insulin sensitivity, reduced inflammation, and improved lipid profile.

Protects heart health

Research indicates that lifting weights for about an hour every week reduces the risk of heart attack or stroke by about 40 per cent to 70 per cent.

Helps correct posture and increase flexibility

It is possible to improve one’s body posture with weightlifting provided it is done with expert guidance. It also helps in building bone and muscle strength. The stretching and contracting motions done during the activity also improve flexibility.

Boosts energy

Those who lift weight can notice a big difference in their energy levels throughout the day. This is because muscles can utilise food better and give more energy.

Best for women in sports

Lifting weights helps improve stamina, reflex and muscle power. Those who wish to achieve

optimum fitness levels in sports can combine strength training with cardio to improve performance levels.

Relieves stress and improves sleep quality

Physical activity is a great way to relieve stress and has a positive effect on a person's mental health as well. By making fit and toned, lifting weights can relieve stress and create a positive impact on the body and mind alike. It also helps a person sleep better.

Just like men, physical activity in any form is integral to the health and well-being of women also. One such activity is weightlifting that accrues multiple benefits as mentioned above. In order to stray stronger and look better with age, it is imperative that women become aware of the benefits of this activity.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates